    Inside the Castle talks Emergency Operations - Response and Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi, Program Manager for the Corps Emergency Management Continuous Improvement Program, talks with USACE Emergency Management personnel about the different ways the Corps can get involved with disaster response and recovery.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 11.17.2021 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:52
    Artist Emergency Management Program Manager Dr. Nadia Mohandessi
    Album Inside the Castle Season 2
    Year 2021
    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Emergency Operations
    Response and Recovery
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

