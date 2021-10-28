In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi, Program Manager for the Corps Emergency Management Continuous Improvement Program, talks with USACE Emergency Management personnel about the different ways the Corps can get involved with disaster response and recovery.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2021 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67829
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108688445.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:52
|Artist
|Emergency Management Program Manager Dr. Nadia Mohandessi
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 2
|Track #
|3
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
This work, Inside the Castle talks Emergency Operations - Response and Recovery, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
