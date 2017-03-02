2nd AAB conducts annual gunnery range

Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, wait for the weapon systems on their vehicle to be inspected and cleared of all ammunition after conductinga gunnery range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 7, 2017. The Marines participate in this annual qualification in order to gauge and improve their skills with the MK19 automatic grenade launcher, the M2 .50 caliber machine gun, and overall operation of assault amphibian vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)

