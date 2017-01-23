170123-N-MY901-402 YORKTOWN, Virginia (Jan. 23, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Yohlanna Cort, from Brooklyn, New York, participates in an M16 rifle qualification course at the Cheatham Annex (CAX) Small Arms Range. Cort is assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystofer N. Belknap)

