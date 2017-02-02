170202-N-YW501-011 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Feb. 2, 2017) Sailors from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) put together a ramp while volunteering to set up for Polar Plunge 2017 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jamin Gordon)
This work, 170202-N-YW501-011 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
