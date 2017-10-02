170210-N-WV703-037 SINGAPORE (Feb. 10, 2017) Littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) gets underway from Singapore with light assistance from a tug boat. Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:33
|Photo ID:
|3157770
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-WV703-037
|Resolution:
|5145x3243
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-WV703-037 [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
