170210-N-WV703-037 SINGAPORE (Feb. 10, 2017) Littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) gets underway from Singapore with light assistance from a tug boat. Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

