170209-N-GR361-052 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 9, 2017) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Adonay Pichardo (right), from Murrieta, California, instructs Seaman Summer Hurley, from Salisbury, Maryland, during a flight deck fire drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight deck fire drill aboard USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.