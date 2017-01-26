170126-N-NS216-101

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jeremy Burgess from San Diego, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center is measured for a suit by event volunteer, Derrick Fritz, San Diego native and Farmers Insurance employee during an Suits for Soldiers event sponsored by Farmers Insurance and the Armed Services YMCA San Diego. The event benefited service members and their spouses, who received free business attire including suits, dress shirts, ties and dresses. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer K. Gold (Released).

