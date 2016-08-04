170106-N-NO701-002
ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Feb. 4, 2017) The guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) launches two missiles off the forecastle during a missile exercise. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
This work, 170106-N-NO701-002 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
