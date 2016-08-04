170106-N-NO701-002

ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Feb. 4, 2017) The guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) launches two missiles off the forecastle during a missile exercise. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:57 Photo ID: 3158082 VIRIN: 170106-N-NO701-002 Resolution: 1428x953 Size: 91.48 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170106-N-NO701-002 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.