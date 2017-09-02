170209-N-VN584-034
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) A patrol boat escorts the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a sea and anchor evolution in San Diego Bay. Theodore Roosevelt is off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:56
|Photo ID:
|3158064
|VIRIN:
|170209-N-VN584-034
|Resolution:
|4536x3019
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170209-N-VN584-034 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT