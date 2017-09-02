170209-N-VN584-034

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) A patrol boat escorts the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a sea and anchor evolution in San Diego Bay. Theodore Roosevelt is off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170209-N-VN584-034 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.