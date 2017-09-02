170209-N-OS569-015
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman (Handling) Tessilee Switzer, conducts maintenance on a flight deck tractor on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)
|02.09.2017
|02.11.2017 00:32
|170209-N-OS569-015
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 172], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
