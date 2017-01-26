170126-N-NS216-167

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Service members and spouses attend an Suits for Soldiers event sponsored by Farmers Insurance and the Armed Services YMCA San Diego. The event allowed service members and their spouses to pick out free business attire including suits, dress shirts, ties and dresses. Volunteers helped as personal shoppers for the participants ensuring their new clothing was properly fitted. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer K. Gold (Released).

