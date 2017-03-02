Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise

A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 (HMH-464), prepares to refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion during a “Max Launch”, Dublin Field Airport, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircraft operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley D. Gomez)

