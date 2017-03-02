A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 (HMH-464), prepares to refuel a CH-53E Super Stallion during a “Max Launch”, Dublin Field Airport, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircraft operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley D. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:32
|Photo ID:
|3157755
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-GX880-017
|Resolution:
|2757x3709
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise [Image 1 of 170], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT