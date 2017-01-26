170126-N-NS216-207

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Myra Rodriguez, from McAllen, Texas, assigned to USS Carl Vincent (CVN 70) looks through racks of business jackets during an Suits for Soldiers event sponsored by Farmers Insurance and the Armed Services YMCA San Diego. The event benefited service members and their spouses, who received free business attire including suits, dress shirts, ties and dresses. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer K. Gold (Released).

