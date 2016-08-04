170209-N-OS569-403

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) A T-45C Goshawk training aircraft assigned to Carrier Training Wing (CTW) 2 taxis onto the catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper/Released)

