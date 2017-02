Pfc. Angel E. Monterroso Gonzalez, Platoon 2012, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Feb. 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Monterroso Gonzalez, from Falls Church, Va., Originally from Guatemala, is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

