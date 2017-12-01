ITB live fire range

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, looks down range after firing a M-203 grenade launcher during a live fire range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. Marines with Alpha Company conducted a live fire range as part of their qualification with the M-203 grenade launcher. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)

