170210-N-WV703-006 SINGAPORE (Feb. 10, 2017) Electronics Technician 2nd Class David Bishop, from Jacksonville, N.C. attaches a life-line as littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) prepares to get underway. Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3157806
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-WV703-006
|Resolution:
|3188x4516
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-WV703-006 [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT