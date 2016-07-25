160725-N-SP496-003-SUQUAMISH, Wash. (July 25, 2016) – Sailors from Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) hoist a 1,000-pound canoe from a Puget Sound beach to carry to higher ground at the Canoe Journey 2016 - Paddle to Nisqually,on the Port Madison Reservation hosted by the Suquamish Tribe. The annual voyage, which began more than 25 years ago, involves tribes from the Pacific Northwest and Canada, which travel to new tribal locations to pick up additional canoes until they land in Olympia, Wash. About 50 Sailors from NBK volunteered to carry the canoes from the landing locations to ensure their safety from the high tides. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Jane Wood)

