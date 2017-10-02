(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170210-N-WV703-012 [Image 27 of 173]

    170210-N-WV703-012

    SINGAPORE

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170210-N-WV703-012 SINGAPORE (Feb. 10, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Farrell shoots ranges as littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) gets underway for routine operations at sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:32
    Photo ID: 3157764
    VIRIN: 170210-N-WV703-012
    Resolution: 5300x3446
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170210-N-WV703-012 [Image 1 of 173], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Singapore
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    CTF 73
    Maiden Deployment
    DESRON 7
    Changi
    LCS 4
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    Asia-Pacific Rebalance
    Crown of the Fleet
    Crown Town
    Royal Punch

