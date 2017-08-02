170208-N-DS883-034
SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb.8, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, command chaplain assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), presents information to members of the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Religious Ministry Team in the ship's library. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and supports deployed U.S. naval forces submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)
