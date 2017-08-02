(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170208-N-DS883-034 [Image 23 of 173]

    170208-N-DS883-034

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170208-N-DS883-034
    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb.8, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, command chaplain assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), presents information to members of the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Religious Ministry Team in the ship's library. Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and conducts maintenance and supports deployed U.S. naval forces submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:33
    Photo ID: 3157776
    VIRIN: 170208-N-DS883-034
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170208-N-DS883-034 [Image 1 of 173], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170202-N-OV185-007
    Things you should know about the Raiders
    170209-N-HB733-023
    HSM-49 Earns Battle E
    170209-N-N0901-009
    170208-N-KP948-169
    Navy COOL Visits Mayport
    3D MAW Combat Camera conducts LOADEX 2015
    170121-N-VH385-063
    170203-HV059-N-064
    USS Green Bay conducts man overboard drill
    Headline: ‘Heavy Haulers,’ 2/2 put ‘any clime, any place’ to the test in Mountain Exercise
    170210-N-WV703-006
    Flight deck fire drill aboard USS Green Bay
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-WV703-008
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) SSDF Training and Active Shooter Drill
    Suits for Soldiers
    170209-N-KP948-022
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    170123-N-MY901-402
    2nd AAB conducts annual gunnery range
    170208-N-DS883-034
    LCpl Brooks Promotion
    170210-N-WV703-037
    Innovation in sight: Submariners Target Innovation
    170210-N-WV703-012
    ITB live fire range
    Suits for Soldiers
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170209-N-MJ135-054
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    170131-N-VH385-010
    H&amp;HS Marine Corps Birthday Run
    2017 RS Montgomery and RS Nashville Educators Workshop
    Teaching Breaching
    F-35B Lighting II
    Pre-Scout Snipers Course at Iron Fist
    170209-N-N0901-002
    170209-N-HB733-055
    170208-N-SP496-031
    Drill instructor gives younger brother Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on Parris Island
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    LCpl Brooks Promotion
    170202-N-YW501-036
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170208-N-SP496-006
    170121-N-VH385-054
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170202-N-YW501-026
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    170131-N-VH385-014
    USS Green Bay Sailors conduct a countermeasure wash-down
    170123-N-MY901-106
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    USS America conducts SCATT Exercise
    Sailor shines vari-nozzle
    Dropping Mortars with 2/6
    170210-N-JI086-083
    U.S. Marines, Japanese Soldiers Put Rounds Down Range During Exercise Iron Fist 2017
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    170203-N-CF105-044
    Sailor confirms numbers with operator
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    KMEP 17-8
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) SSDF Training and Active Shooter Drill
    VMGR-352 Tanker Exercise
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Green Bay Sailors conduct a freshwater wash-down
    170202-N-YW501-080
    ‘Heavy Haulers,’ 2/2 put ‘any clime, any place’ to the test in Mountain Exercise
    170209-N-N0901-008
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Tax center visits Marines at work
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    170209-N-KP948-028
    KMEP 17-8
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    USS America conducts Flight Operations
    170208-N-SP496-012
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    170123-N-MY901-372
    170130-N-OV185-013
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    170206-N-YL073-621
    Flight Ops aboard USS Green Bay
    170209-N-KP948-006
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    CMC Combined Awards Ceremony
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    CMC Combined Awards Ceremony
    170209-N-N0901-007
    170208-N-NJ416-0114
    Suits for Soldiers
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) SSDF Training and Active Shooter Drill
    170210-N-JI086-027
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailor throws mooring line
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    KMEP 17-8
    Suits for Soldiers
    170121-N-VH385-093
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170203-HV059-N-033
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    LCpl Brooks Promotion
    All Hands Call aboard USS Green Bay
    ITB live fire range
    170208-N-SP496-013
    MA2 Lewis Briefs Redeploying Sailors at Sembach
    U.S. Marines, Japanese Soldiers Put Rounds Down Range During Exercise Iron Fist 2017
    170202-N-YW501-008
    170208-N-DS883-015
    170208-N-NJ416-0112
    170209-N-VN584-158
    KMEP 17-8
    VR-57 Change of Command Ceremony
    170208-N-KP948-196
    Reserve Marine Pursues Education in Fitness
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170209-N-N0901-003
    170202-N-YW501-029
    Read Between The Lines
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Suits for Soldiers
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170202-N-YW501-018
    Reconissance Swim Screener
    170210-N-DA434-057
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170208-N-SP496-024
    170208-N-SP496-027
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    170202-N-YW501-015
    Sailor works on flight deck
    Suits for Soldiers
    170209-N-HB733-001
    170130-N-OV185-054
    170131-N-VH385-008
    170210-N-JI086-072
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Suits for Soldiers
    Nimitz Sailor prepares to fire shotline
    KMEP 17-8
    Kam Chancellor Fitness Bootcamp
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170209-N-N0901-001
    170209-N-VN584-111
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170201-N-WV703-543
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    command chaplain
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT