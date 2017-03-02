(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise [Image 6 of 245]

    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 taxi CH-53E Super Stallions and prepare for another take off during a “Max Launch”, Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircraft operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:56
    Photo ID: 3158067
    VIRIN: 170203-M-HX898-072
    Resolution: 5514x3676
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    crew chief
    pilot
    flight line
    take off
    formation flight
    condors
    MCIEAST
    launch
    helos
    airwing
    NMCS
    rare
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USMC COMCAM
    Assault Flight Leader evaluation
    simulated airfield seizure

