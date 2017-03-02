Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 Max Launch Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 taxi CH-53E Super Stallions and prepare for another take off during a “Max Launch”, Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircraft operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)

