USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) SSDF Training and Active Shooter Drill

170208-N-TH560-159 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 8, 2017) Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Harrison Angerman, from Pasadena, Calif., provides cover during an active shooter drill as part of security reaction force training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Location: SASEBO, JAPAN