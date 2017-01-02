Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 "Heavy Haulers” begin the first day of training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 1. Training began with learning MCMWTC’s air space and landing zones, preparing for future insertion drills with Marines from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:35 Photo ID: 3157809 VIRIN: 010217-M-JH334-001 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 3.4 MB Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headline: ‘Heavy Haulers,’ 2/2 put ‘any clime, any place’ to the test in Mountain Exercise [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.