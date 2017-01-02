Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 "Heavy Haulers” begin the first day of training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 1. Training began with learning MCMWTC’s air space and landing zones, preparing for future insertion drills with Marines from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:35
|Photo ID:
|3157809
|VIRIN:
|010217-M-JH334-001
|Resolution:
|5058x3372
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headline: ‘Heavy Haulers,’ 2/2 put ‘any clime, any place’ to the test in Mountain Exercise [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
