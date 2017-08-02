LCpl Brooks Promotion

U.S. Marines and civilians attend Lance Cpl. Caulan A. Brooks’ promotion ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Brooks, administrative specialist, Headquarters and Support Battalion was promoted to the rank of Corporal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)

