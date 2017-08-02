U.S. Marines and civilians attend Lance Cpl. Caulan A. Brooks’ promotion ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Brooks, administrative specialist, Headquarters and Support Battalion was promoted to the rank of Corporal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith L. Harter)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 00:33
|Photo ID:
|3157773
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-HX898-012
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LCpl Brooks Promotion [Image 1 of 171], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
