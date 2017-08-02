2017 RS Montgomery and RS Nashville Educators Workshop

Staff Sergeant Jessica C. Navarro, a senior drill instructor, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, observes educators during Recruiting Stations (RS) Montgomery and Nashville Educators Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Feb. 8, 2017. The educators come from across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee to experience the workshop. The Educators Workshop provides an opportunity to educators to have an inside look at Marine Corps training to better inform students in their local area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

