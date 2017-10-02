170210-N-JI086-079 - BLACK SEA (Feb. 10, 2017) Cmdr. Andria Slough, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), observes as the ship conducts a sail pass with other participating ships from exercise Sea Shield 2017, Feb. 10, 2017. Sea Shield is an annual Romanian-led multinational exercise in the Black Sea to improve interoperability and proficiency of participating units. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 00:57 Photo ID: 3158076 VIRIN: 170210-N-JI086-079 Resolution: 4177x2785 Size: 917.18 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170210-N-JI086-079 [Image 1 of 245], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.