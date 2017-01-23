Heavy Rains from over the weekend cause road closures on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 23, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:59
|Photo ID:
|3122460
|VIRIN:
|170123-M-FK947-176
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton flood 2017 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT