U.S. Marines stage their gear before unloading bags from the plane at Vaernes Garnison, Norway, Jan. 16, 2017. The Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 arrived at Vaernes Garnison early in the morning as part of Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 00:57 Photo ID: 3122433 VIRIN: 170116-M-DX405-068 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.85 MB Location: STORDAL, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boots in the Snow [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.