170118-N-CS953-003

ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2017) Ship's Serviceman Seaman Kennuth Short trims Electronic Technician 3rd Class Michael Rineck's hair in the barber shop a aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan 18. USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

