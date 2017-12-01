A Marine with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, provides security during non-combatant evacuation operation training at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise is the first in a series of pre-deployment training events to prepare the 31st MEU for the upcoming 2017 Spring Patrol. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st MEU’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:59
|Photo ID:
|3122469
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-UA621-347
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|22.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completes MEUEX [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
