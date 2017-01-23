(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170123-N-JI086-187 [Image 11 of 363]

    170123-N-JI086-187

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170123-N-JI086-187 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2017) The forecastle of USS Porter (DDG 78) as it pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 23, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 00:58
    Photo ID: 3122442
    VIRIN: 170123-N-JI086-187
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170123-N-JI086-187 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

