170117-N-OA516-0006

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in flying squad drills as part of MOB-D certification. Iwo Jima is currently moored at her homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Leitner/Released)

Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017