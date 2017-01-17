MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in flying squad drills as part of MOB-D certification. Iwo Jima is currently moored at her homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Leitner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:55
|Photo ID:
|3122400
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-OA516-0006
|Resolution:
|2383x1591
|Size:
|814.99 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170117-N-OA516-0006 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT