170123-N-WE240-056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Bell performs post-fire maintenance on the Mark 38 – 25mm machine gun system, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elton Charles Wheeler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:55
|Photo ID:
|3122397
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-WE240-056
|Resolution:
|2500x1786
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170123-N-WE240-056 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT