170123-N-MJ135-164
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors conduct a foreign objects and debris walk down on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is underway off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Spencer Roberts/Released)
Date Taken:
01.23.2017
Date Posted:
01.25.2017
Photo ID:
|3122430
VIRIN:
|170123-N-MJ135-164
Resolution:
|5492x3665
Size:
|2.65 MB
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 170123-N-MJ135-164 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
