PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors conduct a foreign objects and debris walk down on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is underway off the coast of Southern California conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Spencer Roberts/Released)

VIRIN: 170123-N-MJ135-164