2d Medical Bn Field Exercise

U.S Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron J. Alexander, Hospital Corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion participates in a mass casualty drill at TLZ Egrett on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Sailors conducted training to display corpsmen operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stephanie Cervantes)
