U.S Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron J. Alexander, Hospital Corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion participates in a mass casualty drill at TLZ Egrett on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Sailors conducted training to display corpsmen operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stephanie Cervantes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 00:58 Photo ID: 3122445 VIRIN: 170119-M-EA576-0050 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 872.91 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Medical Bn Field Exercise [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.