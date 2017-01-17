170117-N-OA516-0042

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) –Damage Controlman 2nd Class Rob C. Gaynor, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., gives training to Sailors during a flying squad drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is currently moored at her homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Leitner/Released)

