U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Branden W. Bowman, a CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, watches a CH-53E Super Stallion takeoff during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 22, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:56
|Photo ID:
|3122412
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-WP334-0013
|Resolution:
|3480x5220
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
