Lt. Col. Kenneth Pipes, a U.S. Marine veteran during his retirement ceremony from the Sheriff’s Department in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017. Pipes first served in the 1st Marine Division with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. Pipes served for 25 years in the United States Marine Corps and 26 years in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Reserves which included service during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War with the 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Prado)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:56
|Photo ID:
|3122427
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-OI329-192
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ken Pipes Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
