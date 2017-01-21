Paige Cabrera, front left, and Haily Galarza, back left, look at merchandise during the fifth annual Baby Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 21, 2017. The expo provided new and expecting parents information on the first year of parenting, new parent support groups and programs, and merchandise for children. Robert M. Casey Medical and Dental Clinic staff members offered classes such as budget for baby, what to expect when you are expecting in Iwakuni, having a healthy pregnancy and various others. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

