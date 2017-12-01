Cpl. Aaron M. Soliz, a rifleman with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, provides security during a boat raid at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise is the first in a series of training exercises to prepare the 31st MEU for the upcoming 2017 Spring Patrol. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 00:54 Photo ID: 3122391 VIRIN: 170112-M-UA621-183 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 12.35 MB Location: KIN BLUE, AICHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completes MEUEX [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.