MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2017) – Sailors perform first aid procedures in the Combat Information Center aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a medical training team drill. Iwo Jima is currently at its homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:58
|Photo ID:
|3122448
|VIRIN:
|170117-N-DS065-0026
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170117-N-DS065-0026 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
