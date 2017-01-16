2/5 Mechanized Raid

Cpl. Michael Pimenidis, a team leader with Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security with an M4 carbine while participating in a mechanized raid as part of the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2017. MEUEX integrates aviation, ground and logistics elements to build the interoperability between the components of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/Released)

