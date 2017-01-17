170117-N-BL637-042 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2017) Sailors participate in a burial at sea ceremony for the remains of 25 U.S. military veterans and one military spouse, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

