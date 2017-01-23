170123-N-TI693-101
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2017) Cmdr. Bradley Hickey, diving medical officer at the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU), signs a Styrofoam cup that will be taken into the Ocean Simulation Facility, where six Sailors are being compressed to a depth of 500 feet for the first saturation dive in 10 years, which will compress the cup into a tiny souvenir. The saturation dive will accomplish two goals: the first is to evaluate, test, and certify the new HELICOM Matrix which is a system that returns speech patterns to normal after the breathing of helium to enable better communication after breathing mixed gasses, and the second will be a training scenario to maintain qualifications for saturation diving. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Fred Gray IV/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:58
|Photo ID:
|3122451
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-TI693-101
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|690.77 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170123-N-TI693-101 [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT