170123-N-TI693-101

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2017) Cmdr. Bradley Hickey, diving medical officer at the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU), signs a Styrofoam cup that will be taken into the Ocean Simulation Facility, where six Sailors are being compressed to a depth of 500 feet for the first saturation dive in 10 years, which will compress the cup into a tiny souvenir. The saturation dive will accomplish two goals: the first is to evaluate, test, and certify the new HELICOM Matrix which is a system that returns speech patterns to normal after the breathing of helium to enable better communication after breathing mixed gasses, and the second will be a training scenario to maintain qualifications for saturation diving. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

