170116-N-LR795-069

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 16, 2017) Seaman Oliver Verasgil, from Union City, N.J., directs the knuckleboom crane operator to raise a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). Somerset is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Chavez/released)

