U.S. Marine Corps Melvin J. Joya, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, removes a bolt from a CH-53E Super Stallion while conducting cold weather corrosion prevention during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. The corrosion prevention was conducted to ensure the safety and operability of the aircraft during the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:59
|Photo ID:
|3122472
|VIRIN:
|170121-M-WP334-0067
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 Marines Conduct Corrosion Prevention during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
