161229-N-N0901-757 – RIJEKA, Croatia (Dec. 29, 2016) A Croatian Fire Brigade assembles a fire hose during a simulated fire during a fire drill conducted aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during its shipyard availability in Rijeka, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2016. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Rebeca L. Gibson)

