170116-N-BL607-371
MAYPORT, Florida (Jan. 16, 2017) The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) prepares to pull into Mayport, Florida. Monterey, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is returning to homeport after conducting a seven and a half month deployment to 5th and 6th fleet area of responsibilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Jenkins)
|01.16.2017
|01.25.2017 00:55
|3122406
|170116-N-BL607-371
|3280x4928
|892.46 KB
