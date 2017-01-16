170116-N-BL607-371



MAYPORT, Florida (Jan. 16, 2017) The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) prepares to pull into Mayport, Florida. Monterey, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is returning to homeport after conducting a seven and a half month deployment to 5th and 6th fleet area of responsibilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Jenkins)

