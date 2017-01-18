Every clime and place: VMAT-203 Marines maintain expeditionary mindset at MCALF Bogue

Training pilots with Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for take-off at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Training pilots with the squadron must be able to operate the AV-8B Harrier in many environments, including naval ships, airfields and sites ashore. MCALF Bogue offers a unique expeditionary training capability to 2nd MAW by simulating scenarios pilots would encounter while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/ Released)

