Training pilots with Marine Attack Training Squadron 203, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for take-off at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Training pilots with the squadron must be able to operate the AV-8B Harrier in many environments, including naval ships, airfields and sites ashore. MCALF Bogue offers a unique expeditionary training capability to 2nd MAW by simulating scenarios pilots would encounter while forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Gibson/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:55
|Photo ID:
|3122394
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-CM692-119
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Every clime and place: VMAT-203 Marines maintain expeditionary mindset at MCALF Bogue [Image 1 of 363], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT