Marines conduct maintenance while on ship

Light armored vehicle mechanics Lance Cpl. Eddie McElwaney, left, and Sgt. Joshua Kirkland both with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maintenance on a 25mm chain gun component while aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) at sea, Jan. 16, 2017 during Composite Training Unit Exercise. COMPTUEX is the 24th MEU’s final at-sea evaluation designed for Marines and Sailors to increase operational efficiency before deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Vidana)

